HART: Media Bias On Full Display With Fawning Kamala Coverage

Note: This is a satirical piece.

The mainstream media and tech oligarchs only have 100 days before the election to clean up the mess that is Kamala Harris’ dismal record. Keep in mind, they hid Joe Biden’s mental decline for four years. A hundred days misrepresenting Kamala should be easy for them.

She has been portrayed as the “fresh new face” of the Democrat Party. She is not. She has been a disaster on the border and as a prosecutor in California, and she promotes DEI and defunding the police.

Yet, aided by the media, Kamala has gotten a honeymoon bump. In some polls, she is tied with Trump in her race to replace him and to make black the new orange.

Facebook blocked the iconic picture of Trump pumping his fist after being shot (they later admitted it was an error). CNN, MS-DNC, et al. have been erasing Kamala’s past. Google hid search results for “Trump assassination attempt.” (If you did get a result, you were probably sent to: “Second chance Volunteer Opportunities with Act Blue”).

The playbook is clear for the next three months. Kamala is to be distanced from anything she ever did, said or proposed. And anyone who attempts to connect Kamala Harris to Kamala Harris is a misogynistic racist!

On the misogyny front, I am reminded of the time when Barack Obama introduced Kamala as the best-looking attorney general in the country. He said he was joking; you know, back when people could joke. I found no fault in the comment; she is good looking.

Using race and DEI to ascend to the top of the Democrat Party, Kamala has rarely been held to account for anything. Trump rose in popularity in politics by taking a shot to the face in Butler, Pennsylvania. Kamala was way ahead of him back in California early in her career.

Based on her voting record in the Senate in 2019, she was determined to be the most liberal senator, beating out Bernie Sanders. That report card, along with news items reporting that she was appointed “The Border Czar” by Biden, have been taken down. The media’s respect for you, the reader, is at an all-time arrogance high. They’re panicked.

We all remember the presidential primary of 2020 in which Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ran. That year the Dems had more women running than when a Walmart store in Alabama opens on a Black Friday sale.

In that 2020 Democrat primary, Kamala finally dropped out, never polling above the level of skim milk. When she did, it left Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the only woman of color still running.

Elizabeth Warren was the white Anglo-Saxon who pretended to be a “Native American,” and Kamala Harris is a half Jamaican descended from a slave owner (dad’s side), and half Indo/Asian mom. Somehow Kamala pretends to be black. Indo/Asian/Jamaican? There’s a fusion restaurant nobody has requested.

If being a minority in America is so bad, why do Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, et al. try so hard to identify as such?

Elizabeth Warren said she was in the Cherokee Tribe of Oklahoma. Kamala traces her Indian background to the Hawk Tuah Tribe of California.

I do know former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard dominated Kamala in their debate. She pointed out the hypocrisy of Kamala’s record jailing of minorities over pot when she was a prosecutor in California.

The 59-year-old Kamala said later on a radio show that she smoked weed in college and listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac while high. It turns out that neither artist had recorded anything until years after she graduated Howard University in 1986. But the media will spin it, probably saying that the weed she smoked was so killer, and the woman so brilliant, that she could hear and foresee the rap songs of the future.

(Just as an aside, I am so old that I remember when political candidates always lied and said they didn’t smoke pot in college).

Clearly, we have suffered enough under this DEI hiring spree of the last few years. Meritocracy should again prevail. If a DEI hire is such a good thing, then why do people get mad at me when I point out the reverse? But the good news is the Secret Service director is gone, and perhaps Kamala will be gone in November. We will look back on all this as the end of an error.

