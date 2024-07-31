Hugh Jackman Explains The Very Special Thing He Did For Crew Members On ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’

Hugh Jackman shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and admitted to doing the most unexpected thing for his crew members.

The video showed Jackman in full costume, scratching a lottery ticket, and he explained that he had started a lottery tradition for the hard-working staff that made the movie possible.

“I can’t remember the exact reason why I started giving out Scratchy’s on Fridays. Maybe it’s because I wanted the cool kids to like me … or maybe it’s because I wanted to make sure I said hello to each and every one of the people that work tirelessly to make the films,” he said in the caption of the post shared to Instagram, Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

The famous actor took a moment to explain the reasoning behind his kind gesture, and spoke from the heart about the appreciation he has for everyone that contributed to the success of the film.

“All of the humans whose names you see during the credit roll … they are the unsung heroes of film making,” Jackman wrote to social media.

“And to this day, Scrathy Fridays continue. I love it. I love all of these people. I love the whole of us. #deadpoolandwolverine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

He joked around in the video, adding his own hint of light-hearted humor as he scratched away at his very own lottery ticket.

“Drinks on me,” he joked, as he scratched away and began to uncover his own luck.

“Fiver — I’m taking it,” he said in the video clip.

The comments section was immediately populated with fans praising Jackman’s kindness and generosity. (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Brought Grown Men To Tears On Set, Producer Says)

It’s unclear if any of the “Deadpool & Wolverine” crew members won big, but if this tradition keeps up, their odds are surely increasing.