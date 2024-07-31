10 Rescued and Multiple Suspects Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting At Major Convention, Officials Say

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday, that authorities arrested 14 people and rescued 10 victims in a human trafficking sting at the San Diego Comic-Con Convention.

The organized operation took place Thursday through Saturday at the star-studded convention and involved local and state task force officers, according to a statement issued by Bonta’s office. “Comic-Con International is a comic book and pop culture event drawing over 100,000 fans to San Diego each year, according to the statement from Bonta’s office. “Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit. These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated.”

“The anti-human trafficking operation targeted sex buyers, and focused on recovering potential victims of sex trafficking, and arresting traffickers,” they said. “Law enforcement personnel worked undercover as sex buyers to identify and contact potential victims of trafficking and arrest their traffickers.”

The Attorney General’s office went on to say, “undercover law enforcement personnel also posted undercover advertisements soliciting sex to arrest sex buyers. As a result of the three-day operation, 14 sex buyers were arrested, nine adult potential victims of sex trafficking were recovered and offered services, and one 16-year-old juvenile was recovered.”

They added that Child Welfare Services and adult and juvenile support service advocates were called into provide support to the victims.

Bonta’s office went on to say, “we are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable.”

“There is no more insidious crime than human trafficking,” San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez said. “The coercion and violence which enslaves people for profit and places them into forced labor or sex is criminal. As the Sheriff I support the efforts of all our justice partners in holding perpetrators accountable.”

Christopher Davis, acting special agent in charge for Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Diego commented on the operation.

“San Diego proudly hosts special events like Comic-Con – highly attended events like these allow us to showcase our growing and beautiful city. However, when people use these events as an opportunity to prey upon minors, HSI and our law enforcement partners will find you and bring you before a court of law to face criminal charges.” (RELATED: Stevie J Exposes Behind The Scenes Video Of Diddy’s Lavish Parties Amid Sex Trafficking Probe)

The identities of the young victims remain protected.