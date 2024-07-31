‘Yellowstone’ Star Teases His Very Own Spinoff

An old rumor is raising its head in July as one “Yellowstone” star might be eyeing his very own spinoff after all.

Rumors of “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the iconic Taylor Sheridan show, getting his own spinoff at the 6666 (Four Sixes) ranch started back in 2022. These stories fell silent after drama, chaos and confusion about the ending of the flagship series dragged on for years.

But now we’re nearly at the end of the premiere “Yellowstone” saga, so is White waiting anxiously for his leading role? Someone asked him this very question at Comic-Con 2024, Whiskey Riff reported Tuesday.



“Boy, I hope ‘yes’ too. That’s a really fun job. And I’ll do it as long as they’ll have me,” White replied.

Is he just being coy or does he really not have a clue about the future of his career within the “Yellowstone” franchise? (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Bought A $320 Million Ranch. Here’s What You Should Know)

My gut says the latter is probably true. But there’s a small catch that keeps me hoping we’ll see what Jimmy White can really do when he’s given full control of the reins.

Sheridan actually owns the 6666 Ranch. It’s a real, working ranch in Texas where he not only lives, but films, and trains all the actors who join his cowboy-inspired series.

Jimmy, having failed to learn to grow up at the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch, was sent to 6666 to truly cut his teeth. And it worked. He came back to Montana as a real man and cowboy, even if it meant getting the crap kicked out of him by his ex-girlfriend. (RELATED: Sam Elliott Stars In Iconic Fritos Project With ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan)

As one of the most likeable characters in the “Yellowstone” franchise, Jimmy deserves his own show. Having it set at 6666 would not only generate huge revenue for Sheridan’s career (helping him pay off what he spent on the land) but he could feasibly turn it into a tourist destination, offering experiences on the set well after the shows have drawn to a close.

It’s just an idea. I guess we’ll have to wait to see what happens. But I bet we won’t be able to predict it.