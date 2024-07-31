‘Worried With His Being Jewish’: Dem Voters Hesitant To Support Josh Shapiro Over His Faith

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s vice presidential candidacy ignited a divisive debate within the Democratic Party over Israel and antisemitism, with some voters expressing hesitation to support him because of his Jewish faith.

Shapiro has positioned himself at the forefront of the Democratic Party’s internal conflict over Israel. As Vice President Kamala Harris evaluates him for her running mate, factions on the left are closely examining his record. In the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Shapiro urged young Americans protesting the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza to study the conflict’s history.

Josh Shapiro’s VP bid ignites debate over Israel and antisemitism https://t.co/f18AHshWcJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 31, 2024

“I don’t blame them for wanting to engage and speak out,” Shapiro told NBC News in a November interview. Eight months later, Shapiro’s record on Israel is under intense scrutiny as he emerges as a top contender for Harris’ running mate. This scrutiny highlights a divide within the Democratic Party over Israel, with some factions opposing President Joe Biden’s approach to the Gaza conflict. Shapiro faces deeper skepticism over his views on Israel compared to other potential candidates with similar stances. (RELATED: REPORT: State Governor To Pull Out Of Running As Kamala Harris’ Vice President)

At a previous rally, Democratic voter Rick Giordano expressed concerns about the country’s readiness to elect a Jewish vice president. “I work construction. A lot of guys are very opinionated,” Giordano said, NBC News reported. “So, I would like to see Josh. But I am a little worried with his being Jewish. Doesn’t affect me. I don’t think it affects him. But I worry about the rest of the country if that would hurt the ticket. I hope not.”

Shapiro’s consistent support for Israel and his condemnation of antisemitism, particularly during campus protests, has drawn criticism from some quarters. Jim Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, argued Shapiro’s rhetoric has been unnecessarily provocative. “He’s got the cadence of Obama and the personal style of Bill Clinton, making you feel like you’re [the only] person in the room,” Zogby said, NBC News reported. “But I think he stepped on himself with some rhetoric that was just over the top and unnecessarily so.”

Despite the backlash, Shapiro maintains strong support within Pennsylvania, with a Fox News poll showing 61% of voters, including 90% of Democrats, viewing him favorably. His supporters argue that his stance on Israel could reassure voters concerned about Harris’ policy direction. However, critics like Hatem Abudayyeh of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network view Shapiro’s potential selection as detrimental, accusing him of undermining Palestinian rights.