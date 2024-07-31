JoAnne “Big Mama” Carner will be competing in her 50th career United States Golf Association (USGA) championship at the age of 85 despite her age and health challenges.

Carner, known as a cigarette-smoking vibrant personality on the golf course, jokingly said the number of stairs to the locker room this year might compel her to give up her nicotine habit.

The golfer is an LPGA legend, having won 43 titles throughout her long career according to Golfweek. “I haven’t made it yet,” she told reporters referring to her previous five appearances at the event.

Carner has an uphill battle when it comes to competing with younger players. Known for her long drives, she is averaging around 205 to 210 years, compared to her desired 220 yards. (RELATED: LPGA’s Charley Hull Cranks Up Her Icon Status By Autographing A Fan’s Cigarette)

Long before she became known affectionately as Big Mama, she was The Great Gundy — a universally feared and beloved amateur. JoAnne Gunderson-Carner won a Junior Amateur and five US Amateurs before turning pro. She won 43 times on the LPGA, including two US Opens. #golfhistory pic.twitter.com/SfNFIPKtD6 — Stephen Proctor (@SProctorGolf) May 16, 2023

Nevertheless, the golfer continues to impress fans despite being the oldest player to compete in the USGA championship. Last year, she opened with an 80 in Portland and matched or bested younger players six times in the championship’s history.

The golfing legend will use a cart to get around during the tournament due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) making it impossible for her to walk the hilly terrain.

Carner still commands a great level of respect from her competitors. Juli Inkster, who finished runner-up at the first two editions of the Senior Women’s Open, praised her dedication. “She plays because she loves the game,” she said. “There is no one telling her to go out there and hit balls.”