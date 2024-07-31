Biden Appears To Take Swipe At Obama Over Gay Marriage Policy

President Joe Biden appeared to take a swipe at former President Barack Obama over his gay marriage policy Tuesday morning.

The President returned to the White House from Texas around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, where he took questions from the White House Press Pool.

Reporters asked Biden about his “legacy for LGBTQ Americans,” according to Politico.

“Well, I’m really proud of my position,” Biden reportedly responded. “I was the first guy to come out for gay marriage.” (RELATED: REPORT: DNC To Dedicate Entire Day To Worshipping Biden, Capped Off With Prime-Time Address)

The President then seemingly took a shot at former President Barack Obama, “Remember that little problem with the Obama administration?” he remarked, according to Politico.

Biden ‘proud’ of his legacy on LGBTQ rights, he tells the Blade https://t.co/Io4NLnQBuF — Washington Blade (@WashBlade) July 31, 2024

Biden came out in support of gay marriage as Vice President in May of 2012, notably before President Obama, who opposed it during the 2008 presidential campaign. Biden’s move essentially forced the President to publicly back the same position within days.

This fueled speculation that Biden was upset with Obama, who played a key role in pressuring the President to exit the 2024 race, according to multiple reports.

Biden is also bitter toward Obama and other Democrats who urged Biden not to run for president in 2016, current and former aides told Axios. This was reportedly part of why he remained in the presidential race as long as he did.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.