2 Jordanian Men Who Allegedly Tried Breaking Into Quantico Have Been Identified: REPORT

An immigration organization reportedly identified on Wednesday the two Jordanian nationals arrested for attempting to break into a Marine base near Washington, D.C., in May.

Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous are the two Jordanian men who were arrested in May for allegedly trying to ram their truck through a Quantico gate entrance, according to an investigation into federal court records by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). The report follows months of refusal by federal officials to disclose the two men’s names or provide more details as to why they tried to break into a Marine installation. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Arrested For Ditching Baby In Dumpster Immediately After Giving Birth In Taco Truck)

“The Biden administration has refused to answer reporters’ questions, rule out terrorism, or even reveal the names of two Jordanians in the country illegally,” CIS national security fellow Todd Bensman stated in a blog post. The stonewalling continued even in the face of congressional inquiries, a subpoena by the House Homeland Security Committee and demands by Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for more information.

The incident took place on May 3 at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in northern Virginia.

Two men in a box truck drove up to a front gate entrance and identified themselves as Amazon contractors delivering a package. However, security guards instructed the men to a holding area to conduct extra vetting measures after they were not able to provide any credentials.

The driver then allegedly dismissed instructions and attempted to drive the truck past the holding area, prompting security to put up denial barriers and ultimately detaining both individuals. The two men were transferred into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), prompting questions of their nationality and immigration status.

ICE confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation later that month that both men were Jordanian nationals living in the U.S. unlawfully, with one having entered the country on a since-expired student visa in 2022 and the other having illegally crossed the border in 2024. However, the ICE statement did not list their names.

“Both men stand charged in the U.S. Eastern District of Virginia’s Alexandria courthouse with Class B misdemeanors for allegedly trespassing on a military facility, together on May 3, charges which carry up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine,” the CIS report stated.

Both Hamdan and Dabous were likely released from ICE custody and are currently free after agreeing to show up for all upcoming immigration proceedings and remaining away from Quantico or other military bases, according to CIS.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or ICE responded to requests for comment from the DCNF about the identities of the two men.

