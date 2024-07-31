Kamala’s Tragic Attempt At A Southern Accent Will Make You Do A Spit Take

Vice President Kamala Harris really leaned into being ingenuous at cringe during her Atlanta rally Tuesday.

You don’t have to be particularly clever to see that Harris is not a woman who supports anyone or anything but her own agenda. She’s a woman who will do the most desperate things for popularity and attention, making her the ultimate “pick me” girl of 2024.

And this portion of her personality was in full view on Tuesday night in Atlanta as Harris — who is from Oakland, California — literally started talking in an insultingly bad southern accent.

“You all helped us in 2020, and we gon’ do it again in twenty twenty fouah,” wrote Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg in the caption of a Twitter post, emulating Harris’ stupid voice in the video.

WARNING: If you thought Harris was a fake loser before, this will make you do a spit take.

JUST IN: VP Kamala Harris unveils her new southern accent in Atlanta, Georgia. “You all helped us in 2020, and we gon’ do it again in twenty twenty fouah.” Harris also bragged about her track record on illegal immigration. “I will proudly put my record against his any day of… pic.twitter.com/pe4yeQlNvJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

Listen, I get it. I live in the rural south and often have to slip into a southern twang so people (mostly my fiancé) can understand me sometimes. But I’d never stand in front of Kamala’s (probably paid-to-be-in-attendance) crowd and start imitating their accents as a means to win their votes. (RELATED: Self Help Star Endorses Kamala. Her Fans Made Her Instantly Regret It)

It really saddens me to see so many women suddenly supporting Harris when she has a dismal job record in public office, first acting as a tough on crime prosecutor and then promoting a bail fund that helped to bail out alleged rioters. She also held office throughout the horrific treatment of the mentally ill and addicted, whose bodies and camps have taken over the streets of her home state of California.

Just because she’s got the same reproductive organs as half of us, doesn’t mean we’re the same. If you wouldn’t disrespect an entire city by behaving like Kamala in this clip, then don’t disrespect the entire country by making the world think we’d ever want her to represent us as president.

We all deserve better.