Kamala Harris Secures United Auto Workers’ Endorsement Before Michigan Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the endorsement of the United Auto Workers (UAW), the union announced Wednesday.

The UAW has officially endorsed Harris in the 2024 presidential race, the union said in a press release. Harris is scheduled to visit Detroit the Aug. 7 to engage with union members and rally support, according to 7 News Detroit. Harris made a stop in West Michigan on July 17, just before President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Breaking News: The United Automobile Workers endorsed Kamala Harris, giving her the support of one of the nation’s most influential unions. https://t.co/jiXin5pcMe — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2024

“The UAW International Executive Board voted to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States. Her historic candidacy builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s proven track record of standing with the UAW and delivering major gains for the working class,” UAW said in a statement. (RELATED: Plot Twist: UAW Expands Strike Against GM Hours After Reaching Deal With Rival)

While Harris garnered support from the UAW, former President Donald Trump has reportedly been building traction among union members. It was previously reported that Trump met with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ president earlier in 2024. Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, also delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention on July 2024, CBS News reported.

In endorsing Harris, UAW President Shawn Fain emphasized the union’s commitment to mobilizing 1 million former and current members to defeat Trump. “We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed,” Fain said in a statement.