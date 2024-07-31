Kathie Lee Gifford Suffers Medical Setback

Kathie Lee Gifford reportedly said she was rushed to hospital after falling, and was hospitalized for over a week.

The 70-year-old former co-host of “Today” said she was recovering from hip replacement surgery at the time of her fall, People first reported. She told the outlet she “just tripped” while hurrying to the door to meet a friend that had arrived to pick her up.

“It didn’t take much, because I was weak in that spot,” Gifford told People. “And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am.”

Gifford told People the fall was serious enough to fracture her pelvis in two areas. She received treatment in the hospital and required physical therapy to heal and recover, according to People.

She explained what led to the accident to the outlet, and noted that she had put her body through a lot the day before the untimely fall.

Gifford reportedly said she “moved 300 books by myself” during book signings in Nashville, and it took a toll on her.

“I weakened my body,” she told People. “It’s my own fault.”

Gifford remained in good spirits in spite of the pain and medical setbacks, telling People this a “humbling experience.”

She reportedly went on to say that she opted to remain in hospital for a week’s time because she knew that would ultimately be better for her.

“I don’t trust myself,” she told the outlet.

The famous television personality put things in perspective by addressing how her body has changed as she’s aged.

“You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older,” she told People.

“And as much as I don’t wanna think about it, I am,” she said to People.

In spite of it all, she’s taking this in stride.

“It’s summer for everybody but me. But it’s OK. I’m going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool,” she reportedly said. (RELATED: Stevie Nicks Says She Required Emergency Care For Mysterious Infection)

“The Lord is telling me it’s time to slow down. I’ve been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, ‘You’ve planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them,'” she told People.