Kevin Costner Tries And Fails To Sound Convincing As ‘Horizon 2’ Gets Another Kick In The Face

The second installment of Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga” movie franchise received another kick in the face Wednesday.

The second installment of “Horizon” was pulled from its August theatrical premiere date after the first film flopped, bringing in just $11 million its opening weekend despite a $100 million budget. “Horizon 2” will now receive a premiere out-of-competition on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Venice Film Festival, according to Deadline.

“My dream was always to show ‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter Two’ at the Venice Film Festival,” Costner said in an extremely unconvincing statement. “The fact that now they have decided to show ‘Chapter One’ earlier in the day and then the world premiere of ‘Chapter Two’ that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision. I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey.”

Kevin Costner’s Passion Project ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Pulled From Most Theaters Amid Massive Flophttps://t.co/6T5rHp8xJO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2024

Sorry, but I’m calling absolute BS on this one, Kev.

Costner originally wanted “Horizon 2″ to drop in theaters in August because he genuinely believed he’d made a cult classic movie that would draw in fans on this scale. There is no way Costner would have gone to the time and effort of setting up this intended release schedule if it wasn’t exactly what he wanted. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Scrambles As His Biggest Project Collapses Around Him)

Premiering in Venice is a last-ditch attempt to save his reputation and career. And I just don’t think it’ll work.

“It is a great pleasure and honor to host the world premiere of the chapter two of ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ alongside its chapter one. This late addition to the lineup of the Venice Film Festival pays a heartfelt and respectful tribute to the visionary project of a great actor and director, who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality,” said the aforementioned Barbera, who does sound convincing.

My gut tells me Barbera is really throwing Costner a line on this one. I hope it pays off for him, but I doubt it.