Leopard Mauls Two Men At Air Force Base

A wild leopard mauled two men at a South African air force base located near Kruger National Park during the weekend, the South African government said in a press release.

One of the leopard’s victims was a uniformed air force member who was out for a jog when the animal attacked him, the outlet reported, citing an air force spokesman. The other victim was a civilian working on the military base who similarly violently encountered the leopard during a walk, the outlet added. (RELATED: Video Shows Giraffe Snatching 2-Year-Old Out Of Truck)

“The safety and well-being of our members are our top priorities, and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents. We are collaborating with wildlife experts and local authorities to assess the situation and implement appropriate measures to mitigate future risks,” the South African government said in a press release.

Brigadier General (BG) Donavan Chetty told the BBC the two victims were hospitalized but fortunately sustained no major injuries. One of the men was discharged from hospital and the other is due to be released on Thursday, the outlet reported. The offending leopard was captured Wednesday and was released 62 miles from the air base at a sanctuary, the BBC reported. The South African government also issued communications to locals telling them to exercise “vigilance” and avoid “solitary outdoor activities,” the press release read.

Chetty told the BBC encounters with leopards were fairly common though not typically dangerous for those living and working in the area. “[The leopards] are basically in and amongst the human population,” he said. The general emphasized it was not possible to contain the animals with fences, the outlet reported.

The Kruger National Park is a world famous national park that hosts safari experiences. “By far the largest game reserve in South Africa, it is larger than Israel – nearly 2 million hectares of land that stretch for 352 kilometres (20 000 square kilometres) from north to south along the Mozambique border,” according to the park website. The park claims to contain “all of Africa’s iconic safari species” in addition to “137 other mammals and over 500 varieties of birds.”