‘Worst Smell In My Entire Life’: New Jersey Residents Forced Indoors After Thousands Of Dead Fish Wash Up Along Lagoon

New Jersey residents were forced indoors after thousands of dead fish washed up in Little Egg Harbor Township, leaving behind a “disgusting” smell.

The massive fish pileup on a lagoon on Osborn Island has left residents in shambles, according to CBS News. Residents reportedly first started noticing the dead fish Saturday.

The poor water quality and warmer weather are to blame for the abundance of dead fish, The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) told the outlet.

“Staff determined that poor water quality resulting from warmer temperatures and low dissolved oxygen in the lagoon resulted in the fish mortality in the lagoon,” the NJDEP said. “Fish & Wildlife staff determined that this was an isolated event, and most of the dead fish will naturally be removed from the lagoon by the tides, or by tide flow.”

Local residents tell the outlet they can’t sit outside due to the smell and that the odor has infiltrated their homes. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Fish Fall From Sky, Smash Car Windshield).

“It’s disgusting. It is the worst smell in my entire life. It even goes inside the house. I burnt every candle I could possibly find, and now I’m in my infusers,” local resident Debbie Wuss told CBS.

FISH KILL 🐟 ☠️ Look at all of the dead fish at the lagoon on Osborn Island in Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Neighbors are upset at the FOUL SMEL 🤢 and say this isn’t the first time. Coming up 10pm on @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/isaJVpDR1Z — Cheyenne Corin ✨ (@CheyenneCorin) July 30, 2024

The fish have reportedly attracted a significant amount of seagulls to the town.

“The birds are destroying the tops of the houses. They’re going all over the cars, all over your boats,” Bob O’Brien told CBS.

Residents of the small neighborhood typically spent their summer days relaxing on their balconies, walking around and riding their boats, but the smell has been unbearable, Fox5 reported.

“It’s definitely unhealthy. You can’t go outside. You can’t breathe. You really can’t stay outside more than 10 minutes,” local resident Joseph DiGrande told Fox29.

DiGrande told Fox5 that this has occurred numerous times in the last three years. He added that in past occurrences, crews came to vacuum up the rotting fish.