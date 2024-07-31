World

Reuters Stealth-Edits Headline Calling Hamas Leader ‘Moderate’

Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Tehran

Reuters stealth edited an article Wednesday that characterized recently-deceased Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “[t]ough-talking” and “moderate face” of the terror organization.

Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in Tehran after attending the new Iranian president’s inauguration, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel for his death. In the wake of his assassination, Reuters elected to publish an article headlined, “Tough-talking Haniyeh was seen as the more moderate face of Hamas,” however the outlet has since revised the headline to, “Who was Ismail Haniyeh and why is his assassination a blow to Hamas?” (RELATED: WaPo Backtracks After Giving Family Of American-Israeli Hostage A Tsk-Tsk Over Gaza Death Toll)

The article still refers to Haniyeh as ” the tough-talking face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy,” but notes that many diplomats thought the terror leader’s rhetoric belied his moderation “compared to the more hardline members ” of Hamas. Haniyeh had been a leader of Hamas since 2017, Reuters reported.

Hamas is the Iranian-backed organization responsible for carrying out the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that claimed the lives of around 1200 Israelis and took over 200 persons hostage. The terror organization’s massacre was the spark behind the current Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip.

Israel successfully killed Fuad Shukr, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike in Beirut on Tuesday. Shukr was wanted by the United States over his involvement in the 1983 bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen.