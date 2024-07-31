Reuters Stealth-Edits Headline Calling Hamas Leader ‘Moderate’

Reuters stealth edited an article Wednesday that characterized recently-deceased Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “[t]ough-talking” and “moderate face” of the terror organization.

Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in Tehran after attending the new Iranian president’s inauguration, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel for his death. In the wake of his assassination, Reuters elected to publish an article headlined, “Tough-talking Haniyeh was seen as the more moderate face of Hamas,” however the outlet has since revised the headline to, “Who was Ismail Haniyeh and why is his assassination a blow to Hamas?” (RELATED: WaPo Backtracks After Giving Family Of American-Israeli Hostage A Tsk-Tsk Over Gaza Death Toll)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, the Palestinian militant group said, drawing fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon https://t.co/r04MLkhPHD pic.twitter.com/t2KQQakWGC — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2024

The article still refers to Haniyeh as ” the tough-talking face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy,” but notes that many diplomats thought the terror leader’s rhetoric belied his moderation “compared to the more hardline members ” of Hamas. Haniyeh had been a leader of Hamas since 2017, Reuters reported.

Tough talking Goebbels was seen as the more moderate face of Nazi Germany.

Tough talking Beria was seen as the more moderate face of Stalin’s terror.

Tough talking Nuon Chea was seen as the more moderate face of Cambodia’s killing fields. pic.twitter.com/qB2CtkuT56 — Simon Myerson KC 🎗️ (@SCynic1) July 31, 2024

Hamas is the Iranian-backed organization responsible for carrying out the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that claimed the lives of around 1200 Israelis and took over 200 persons hostage. The terror organization’s massacre was the spark behind the current Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip.

Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 31, 2024

Israel successfully killed Fuad Shukr, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike in Beirut on Tuesday. Shukr was wanted by the United States over his involvement in the 1983 bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen.