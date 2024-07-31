Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren urged Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio on Wednesday to apologize for his remarks about childless women to help former President Donald Trump secure a reelection victory.

Vance mocked Democratic women, including Vice President Kamala Harris, by describing them as a “bunch of childless cat ladies” during a 2021 interview on Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s former show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Lahren, on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” said that “the best thing” Vance can do is apologize and say he was joking when he made the remarks.” (RELATED: ‘You Guys Love Hungary And Viktor Orban’: Cooper, CNN Guest Clash Over Vance’s Remarks On ‘Childless Cat Ladies’)

WATCH:

Tomi Lahren Says JD Vance ‘Needs To’ Apologize For Comments About Childless Women To Help Trump Win pic.twitter.com/PGZyIPOVoR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2024

“I want to get Donald Trump reelected and I don’t think that it’s helpful to have some of these unforced errors. It just shouldn’t be a part of the discourse … We should be talking about issues that matter to the American people, that they can vote on and they can change,” Lahren said. “You’re not going to vote and make someone have a kid, or have five kids or have no kids. It really has nothing to do with that. It’s a personal decision. As somebody who is a conservative, and maybe a more libertarian-leaning conservative, I just don’t think that someone’s maternal status should be brought into this discussion at all.”

“I think that the best thing that running mate and Senator J.D. Vance can do at this point to get himself out of the situation is to just simply apologize, say that he meant it as a joke, he doesn’t look at people who don’t have kids any differently than he looks at people that have five kids and move on from it,” she added. “Disarm them, much in the same way that Donald Trump disarmed the argument on a national abortion ban. Donald Trump … was very definitive about it and he really neutralized the argument. JD Vance needs to do that, but if he doesn’t, we’re just going to get more clips and more footage of him saying similar things and it’s not going to be helpful to the Trump campaign.”

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said on Monday that Vance is “probably losing” by explaining his “cat lady” remarks, as it draws attention to them.

“The question is, when you’re explaining, you’re usually losing, and that’s all they want is him to sit there the whole time and explain the comments. He does a lot of interviews, a lot of podcasts, did a lot of publicity for ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ for the movie and for the book. So they’re going to be pulling up all of this,” he said.

Vance defended his comments on Sunday, saying the political left “radically” took his statement out of context.

Corporate news networks have repeatedly painted the Trump-Vance ticket as “weird,” with MSNBC and CNN using the term over 160 times each on Monday alone, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

