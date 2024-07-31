‘Trump Is Still Pulling Slightly Ahead’: Fox News Guest Says Kamala Harris Still Faces Uphill Climb In Swing States

A Fox News guest said on Wednesday that despite a “galvanized” Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harris is still trailing former President Donald Trump in the swing states that will decide the 2024 election.

Democrats rapidly coalesced around Harris after President Joe Biden endorsed her for the Democratic nomination shortly after he announced he would end his reelection bid in mid-July. Alex Gangitano, White House correspondent at The Hill, agreed when Fox News host Neil Cavuto said that Harris was “galvanizing” Democrats but wasn’t picking up independent voters, spelling trouble for the vice president’s chances in key swing states. (RELATED: ‘Not So Good For Harris’: Democratic Strategist Pours Cold Water On Dems’ Hopes For Rust Belt)

“She’s definitely galvanized the base; the Democrats in Washington are excited about her, but that doesn’t mean that the people out in the states, that doesn’t turn into votes for those folks,” Gangitano said. “So while we’ve seen so much excitement and so much momentum within the Democratic Party about her, these public figures going on TV talking about how excited she is, people raising money for her, about a week in, it is a question of can she keep this up and can she expand, like you’re saying, in these critical states.”

WATCH:



“We know this election is going to still be won on the margins in these swing states, and these are the states she’s going to next week and figure out how to get the independents, how to get the moderates and how to expand the map versus just trying to hold on to what Biden won in 2020, which is a risky bet considering that Trump is still polling even slightly ahead in these battleground states,” Gangitano continued.

Former President Donald Trump leads Harris by 2.0% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted between July 22 and 28. Trump’s lead narrows to 1.5% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in the surveys.

In head-to-head matchups, Trump leads Harris by 0.2% in Wisconsin, 4.2% in Arizona, 3.6% in Georgia, 4.0% in Nevada and 2.7% in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls in those states. Harris holds a 2.0% lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup in Michigan.

