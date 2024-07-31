Vast Majority Of Dems Support Harris As Nominee, But Fewer Think She Can Beat Trump: Poll

The vast majority of Democrats support Vice President Kamala Harris, but a smaller portion think she can actually beat former President Donald Trump in November, according to an AP/NORC poll from Wednesday.

After President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race on July 21, nearly eight in ten Democrats said they are satisfied with the presumptive nominee and 80% said that she would make a good president, according to the poll. At the same time, just 71% of Democrats think that Harris can actually pull off an electoral victory against Trump in the upcoming election. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ TikTok Splash Looks Huge Until You See Donald Trump’s Follower Count)

Americans overall are skeptical of a Harris victory in November, with 42% of adults saying she can win while 56% of adults said they have faith that Trump will win, according to the poll.

Just days after Harris announced her candidacy, she racked up endorsements from prominent Democrats and brought in tens of millions of donor dollars and secured enough delegate support to make her the presumptive nominee.

Even still, confidence is higher among Republicans than among Democrats with respect to their nominees, according to the poll. While roughly seven in ten Democrats said Harris will win, nearly nine in ten Republicans are confident Trump will be the next president. (RELATED: Six Dems Vote In Favor Of Resolution Bashing Biden And ‘Border Czar’ Harris’ Failures)

Confidence among independents skews slightly in favor of Trump, with 56% saying they have faith in the former president to win and just 39% who said the same for Harris, according to the poll.

The common thread that permeates Americans’ attitudes is pessimism, according to the poll. Two-thirds of adults expressed pessimism about the state of politics in the country, and nearly half said they are pessimistic about the ways leaders are chosen under the political system. (RELATED: Vulnerable Candidate, Convicted Felon Are Only Dem Senators Who Haven’t Endorsed Harris)

The poll surveyed 1,143 adults over 18 between July 25 and July 29, with a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

