Waterdrop: Combining Social Responsibility with Cutting-Edge Water Solutions

When was the last time you turned on your faucet and expressed gratitude that water materialized and that it was safe to consume? If you’re like most Americans, having available, drinkable water is something that most of us take for granted. We shouldn’t. Currently, there is a global water crisis. There are communities who can’t access clean water. In addition, they lack proper sanitation. Contaminated water can lead to various diseases, including cholera, diarrhea, and dysentery.

Waterdrop is one of the world-leading manufacturers of water filtration appliances. The organization is committed to providing users with fresh water wherever they need it in the world. Renowned for its transformative corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Waterdrop has partnerships with The Water Project and the Water4Smile program.

Making a Difference: Waterdrop’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programs

The Water Project



Since 2019, Waterdrop has partnered with The Water Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to solving the water crisis in sub-Saharan Africa. The Water Project focuses on bringing reliable water projects to communities suffering from inadequate access to clean water and proper sanitation. These programs build and repair wells, rainwater harvesting systems, and spring protections. Among the benefits are that homes are restored, health is improved, and time is saved since water no longer has to be manually collected.

However, nothing tells the story of the impact Waterdrop has made like stories from the field. For example, a student from Masungutsa Primary School in West Kenya shared, “There is now enough water for all learners. I will sit in a clean environment, as frequent mopping of classrooms and latrines will be done. In addition, I will be in class instead of going to look for water elsewhere.”

In addition, a 52-year-old headteacher in the same school said, “It is going to impact my life positively. I will live a healthy life because waterborne diseases will be prevented. There will be enough water for drinking, washing, and mopping classes.”

Water4Smile Program



The Water4Smile program is another CSR initiative by Waterdrop that promotes sustainable water usage and advocates for industry action to make changes. This program educates communities about the importance of water conservation and the benefits of clean water access. Ultimately, Water4Smile wants to achieve the vision of “Water for All.” This means equal access to clean, safe and healthy drinking water for everyone everywhere.

Waterdrop’s Impact in the US



While Waterdrop’s CSR efforts have a significant impact abroad, the company is equally committed to clean water in the United States. Waterdrop provides advanced water filtration systems that remove harmful contaminants and result in Americans being able to enjoy safe, clean drinking water. What’s more, they also reduce the reliance on bottled water, which is better for the environment.

Featured Product: Waterdrop X Series Undersink Reverse Osmosis Systems

The Waterdrop X Series Undersink Reverse Osmosis Systems (X16 and X12) conserve water with a 3:1 wastewater ratio and use an 11-stage purification process to remove 99.99% of harmful substances. Additional health benefits include the integration of PCC rock activation technology. This technology improves the pH levels of the water so the water becomes rich in minerals that further maximizes health benefits.

Waterdrop: A Company to be Grateful For



Waterdrop is a shining example of how a company can combine social responsibility with cutting-edge products to create life-changing solutions. By embracing Waterdrop’s values and products, individuals can contribute to a world where clean, safe water is something that we all take for granted.