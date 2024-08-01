Demi Moore Falls From Grace With Bizarre New Endorsement

Demi Moore took a serious tumble from grace after posting a video of herself Thursday reading a book about farts.

The famous actress, once at the top of her game in iconic roles such as “Striptease,” “Ghost” and “Indecent Proposal,” is now taking on the most random endorsements. She was featured in collaboration with digestive medicine company called Wonderbelly that was shared Thursday to Instagram.

The video showed Moore reading their new book, “An Adult’s Guide to Farts,” in a dramatically juvenile voice, as though she were reading a bedtime story to her children. You won’t be able to unsee it, so if you once idolized Moore, you might want to keep that memory alive by skipping over this paid advertisement entirely.

Moore’s mission to normalize farting is a far cry from her red carpet appearances. The star sat on a chair with her hair worn down as she read the farting book to her audience.

The post featured a lengthy caption, starting off with a catchphrase, “Farting… we all do it! So let’s talk about it.”

“Farts are nothing to be ashamed of. They are very normal. Look here: Cats fart. Dogs fart. Birds fart. Even bugs fart … that was a surprise,” Moore said, as she flipped the pages of the book.

The caption gave some more information on how this whole promotion came about.

“I was first introduced to @itswonderbelly when they came out with their clean ingredient Antacids. As a huge advocate of gut health, I immediately fell in love with the product and became an investor,” Moore wrote.

“Now that they’ve launched their new Bloat + Gas product, alongside this hilarious and educational book, I love them even more.”

“Not only does Wonderbelly make amazing digestive medicine, they do important work raising awareness around eating disorders and de-stigmatizing bodily functions (yes, like farting). So get the farter in your life “An Adult’s Guide to Farts” on Target.com.”

Moore went on to publicly call out her daughters for having stomach issues, then tagging them to drive the message home.

Just when it appeared this awkward fart ad couldn’t get any worse, the famous actress issued a challenge to get some of her famous pals to keep this conversation going.

“PS @kellyripa @katehudson @chelseahandler, I’m challenging you to do your own reading of this book!” Moore wrote. (RELATED: ‘I F*cking Don’t Think So’: Demi Moore Flawlessly Silences Audience Member Who Annoyed Her)

This was bad enough. Hopefully her friends let the weirdness end here.