Running Back D’Onta Foreman’s Scary Injury Forces Cleveland Browns To Helicopter Him To Hospital

Browns running back D’Onta Foreman suffered an injury during training camp Thursday, forcing him to be helicoptered to the hospital, the team announced.

Foreman “sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain,” the Cleveland Browns said in a statement. “He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA, to undergo further medical evaluation.”

The NFL team noted that the 28-year-old “had movement in all his extremities.”

“X-rays and CT scans are negative,” the team later updated, according to the NFL. “He’s expected to be released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital this afternoon and will return to the team.”

Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns beat reporter, shared on X that sources say Foreman is “in good spirits” following the injury.

Foreman was apparently injured during a return kickoff drill, according to Cleveland.com.

The Browns have one more day of practice scheduled for Friday at the Greenbrier Sports Center in West Virginia before they are set to return to the team’s headquarters based in Berea, Ohio, the outlet reported.

Foreman was signed to the Browns during this offseason for his seventh season in the league, the NFL said. The running back previously played for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

He most recently played with the Bears, receiving a record of 425 yards and four touchdowns, according to Sports Illustrated. His most notable season was with the Panthers in 2022 where he rushed 914 yards and made five touchdowns, the outlet noted.