â€˜Cannot Be Trustedâ€™: Father Leaves Daughter Tied To Tree For Three Days, Police Say

Oklahoma police arrested and charged a father and his girlfriend after he allegedly tied up his teenage daughter to a tree by a chicken coop for three days, Law & Crime reported.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested Johnny James, the 40-year-old father, and Kayla Clark, his 42-year-old girlfriend, Sunday over this incident, according to the office’s booking records. (RELATED: Three 11-Year-Old Girls Confront Alleged Attempted Kidnapper, Use Their Phones To Film Suspect Grabbing Six-Year-Old)

Authorities were alerted when someone filed a child abuse complaint with the police, Law & Crime reported, citing a probable cause arrest affidavit. A woman reportedly told WCSO deputies that a 15-year-old girl was bound to a tree in a backyard and needed medical attention. The girl allegedly had “a hole in her leg and lesions on her arms,” the outlet noted.

The woman told the deputies that the girl had been there for three days and that she snuck the teenager food, the affidavit read, Law & Crime reported. The deputies allegedly observed that the 15-year-old had a “ratchet-style tie down strap around her,” according to the outlet.

James, when he came home, told the WCSO that he was punishing his daughter because “she cannot be trusted and likes to lie,” according to the affidavit, the outlet reported. He allegedly maintained that she had been tied up for at most an hour and that he had tied her down on two different occasions, Law & Crime reported.

James told authorities his daughter would urinate and defecate indoors and this punishment prevented the mess, the affidavit read, the outlet reported. The father allegedly told law enforcement that “he did not know what else to do to help” his daughter so he kept “her restrained,” the outlet reported.

James allegedly blamed the girl’s behavior on her wanting to live with her mother, the outlet noted. He reportedly said to the police that he “sees now he will need to figure out another solution” aside from restraining her to a tree according to the affidavit.

WSCO deputies also asked Clark about the incident, the affidavit revealed, according to the outlet. She allegedly told them that “she was taking a shower and did not know anything took place,” the outlet reported. She reportedly further alleged that she did not see the girl when they left to attend church services due to being “Frazzled.”

The teenager was taken to the hospital for her injuries and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare took her and other children found in the home into their custody, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reported.

James was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, his booking record revealed. Clark was charged with enabling child neglect, her booking record read. Both have a bond set at $500,000, according to the records.

The WSCO was contacted by the Daily Caller for comment but has yet to respond.