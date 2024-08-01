Freedom Caucus Rep Wins Primary Bid Against Republican Challenger

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles won his primary bid against Nashville Metro Council member Courtney Johnston in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District on Thursday, The New York Times projected.

Ogles received 56.3% of the vote while Johnston brought in 43.7%, according to the NYT at the time of writing. The freshman Congressman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, faced a significant funding disadvantage in the race with just $95,000 cash-on-hand compared to Johnston’s reported $500,000, according to Punchbowl News. (RELATED: Rep. Andy Ogles Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris)

“Andy Ogles is a spectacular man, a great leader,” Trump said in the endorsement. “Andy is a father, an entrepreneur and a Middle Tennessee native who has a proven track record of creating jobs and protecting your communities and standing up for Tennessee values. Andy bravely stood up against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional COVID mandates and strongly defended the freedoms of Tennessee families. We just have to elect Andy Ogles for Congress.”

Ogles was notably endorsed by Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. (RELATED: Bob Good Narrowly Loses Primary Bid Against Trump-Backed Challenger, Says He Will Push For A Recount)

Johnston campaigned on border and crime policies, while at the same time branded Ogles as a “do-nothing” politician.

“I support President Trump, I’m pro-life, I’m for immediately securing the border, and fully funding law enforcement,” Johnston said on her campaign website. “Andy Ogles says he believes all that too — but he’s a totally ineffective politician who’s getting nothing done. He hasn’t passed a single bill into law. We need a real conservative leader who will deliver results, not a do-nothing grandstander who just chases headlines.”

