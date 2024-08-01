‘God Only Made One Of Him’: NYT Columnist Rejoices At There Being No ‘Natural Successor’ To Trump

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman celebrated during a Thursday podcast that nobody will be able to replace former President Donald Trump, arguing he is uniquely unscrupulous.

Friedman called Trump a “threat” in his late June column urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the race to give Democrats a better chance of victory. The NYT columnist, during “On Brand With Donny Deutsch,” said he feels the “one good thing” about Trump is that nobody will be able to replace him, asserting nobody is “as shameless and shameful” as him. (RELATED: Biden’s Favorite NYT Columnist Apparently Thinks China Is Our Friend When It Comes to Russia)

“There’s only one good thing, in my view, about Donald Trump. There’s only one good thing about him: God only made one of him. So you don’t know anyone in your life, I’m sure, who is as shameless and shameful as this guy,” Friedman said. “And I do believe when he retires from the scene, whenever that is, there’s not a natural successor to him because you just don’t know anyone who is that shameless and that shameful.”

“And so we’re just going to have to work through this, but I hope he doesn’t get a second chance because the first time around, people took a chance on Trump,” he continued. “I would argue it was like playing Russian roulette, and fortunately, we survived the game. If we go back to him again, this will be playing Russian roulette with a loaded pistol. You don’t walk away from that game.”

Trump picked Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, with multiple outlets referring to him as the “heir apparent” to the Republican presidential nominee’s MAGA movement.

“What is frightening is that I agree he’s the most shameful, worst human being I’ve ever come across and yet half the country goes thumbs up. It’s astounding,” host Donny Deutsch responded.

Biden called for Americans to “lower the temperature in our politics” after the failed assassination attempt against Trump.

