GOP Lawmakers Want Trump To Cut Out The Race Talk, Focus On Harris’ Policy

Republican lawmakers want former President Donald Trump to refocus on Vice President Kamala Harris’ policy record following his recent remarks relating to the presumptive nominee’s race.

Trump said during a Wednesday panel interview during the National Association of Black Journalists conference that Harris once was “only promoting Indian heritage” and that he “didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black.” Several Republican lawmakers said the party should be focusing their efforts on pummeling Harris’ policy record, not her identity, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: National Association Of Black Journalists’ Trump Interview Was An Unmitigated Disaster)

‘I Didn’t Know She Was Black’: Trump Takes Shot At Kamala Harris When Asked If She Was On The Ticket Due To Race pic.twitter.com/XW3ij1BjaV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2024

“It’s not a great idea for either of the parties to be playing racial identity politics, whether it’s ‘white dudes for Kamala’ or whatever this is,” Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said, according to Politico. “We should spend less time talking about race and more time talking about how we’re going to get people to work.”

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said that the real victories lie in pointing out Harris’ policy failures.

“Any time we’re commenting on anything but this Biden administration’s failed economy, failed border, failed national security, we’re not gaining ground,” Tillis of North told Punchbowl. (RELATED: National Association Of Black Journalists Co-Chair Steps Down After Trump Interview)

“Focus on policy… All we’ve got to do is focus on policy… Focus on policy… Focus on policy… Focus on policy,” Rounds told Punchbowl. “That’s what the American people want and where we win.”

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who is also Trump’s running mate, said the former president’s remarks were “hysterical” and addressed “the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris,” according to NOTUS.

“And you guys saw yesterday, she was in Georgia, and she put on a southern accent for a Georgia audience,” he said, according to the outlet. “She grew up in Vancouver. What the hell is going on here? She is not who she pretends to be.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska showed more frustration with the recent messaging. (RELATED: National Association Of Black Journalists’ Trump Interview Was An Unmitigated Disaster)

“What have we been talking about all week long? Childless cat women. DEI candidates. Now ‘Is she Black? Is she Indian?’” she said, according to Punchbowl News. “Maybe they don’t know how to handle the campaign, so they default to issues that simply should not be an issue.”

Rep. Nick Lakota of New York said that Trump’s “style” is unlikely to eclipse his policy accomplishments, Axios reported.

“Trump’s political adversaries question his style because they lose on policy and fact,” Lakota told Axios. “Trump did more for Black Americans than any President in at least the last 50 years. VP Harris’ honeymoon will soon end.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

