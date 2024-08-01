International Boxing Association Demands Clarification From Olympics On Boxing Match Qualifications

The International Boxing Association (IBA) issued a statement Wednesday ahead of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to let two men compete as women at the 2024 Paris games.

Both Lin Yu-Ting and Imane Khelif, men who tell people they’re women, were disqualified from the IBA World Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2023 as they were unable to meet the eligibility criteria to participate in what is a biological woman’s sport, the statement explains. Though these tests are confidential, they revealed that both men had “competitive advantages” over the women.

“Our Committees have rigorously reviewed and endorsed the decision made during the World Championships,” the IBA continued. “While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games.”

‘This Is Unjust!’: Female Olympian Withdraws 46 Seconds Into Forced Fight Against Man | @DailyCaller https://t.co/oSRgDCjj3u — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 1, 2024

The IBA stated that they are not involved with the IOC’s “differing regulations.” The organization added that those regulations “raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.”

Its members then told anyone looking for answers and “clarification on why the IOC permits athletes with competitive advantages to compete in their events” should go to the IOC directly.

Angela Carini (blue, female) abandons fight against Imane Khelif (red, male) a few minutes into fight /1 pic.twitter.com/yOIvZkDaow — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

The statement reads like a pretty big middle finger to the IOC, who basically destroyed the Olympic Games for not just female boxers but a lot of other people in 2024. (RELATED: ‘Malicious Acts’ Wreak Havoc At Olympics)

There was whatever the heck that was at the opening ceremony. Then the IOC thought it would be okay to have triathletes swim in the disgustingly polluted and probably dangerous waters of the River Seine, without any real reason as to why they did this.

And then there was the Angela Carini vs. Khelif fight on Thursday, in which the actual woman (Carini) tapped out after 46 seconds because she was getting beaten up by a man. The entire situation is heartbreaking, disgusting and truly the worst display from the IOC we’ve seen since the games began. In Greece.