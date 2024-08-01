Johnny Cash Will Get Statue In US Capitol Building

The legendary Johnny Cash will become the first professional musician to receive a statue in the U.S. Capitol.

Congress issued a statement the declaring the incredible honor Thursday. The National Statuary Hall Collection Statue Dedication Ceremony will take place Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11:00 am., in the Emancipation Hall.

The ceremony “will be a seated, invitation-only event,” according to the statement.

The statue of the country music icon will become part of the National Statuary Hall Collection.

The exclusive unveiling of the statue is a significant announcement for all Cash fans across the globe, but the private affair will only be attended by a select-group.

“We ask all Members to please respond to your respective Chambers to secure your seat,” the statement reads.

The letter announcing the news of this very special morning ceremony was notarized by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Each U.S. state receives two statues to celebrate notable figures that are important to their history as a symbolic honor. The statue of Cash, who is a native of Dyess, Arkansas, will be Arkansas’ second to be erected, according to Rolling Stone. The state’s other statue is a bronze representation of civil rights activist Daisy Bates. (RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Gives Emotional Speech At Unveiling Of Kobe Bryant Statue)

Cash’s and Bates’ statues replaced those depicting 19th-century attorney Uriah Rose and former governor and senator James P. Clarke.

Listen to some classic Johnny Cash songs: