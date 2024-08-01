Chargers Star Quarterback Justin Herbert Suffers Concerning Injury

Star quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a concerning injury to his foot but is expected to be ready in time for the upcoming season, the Chargers announced Thursday.

Herbert “was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot,” the Los Angeles Chargers said in a statement. The quarterback was injured during the team’s practice.

“Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot — followed by a graduated return to play protocol,” the Chargers said. (RELATED: Running Back D’Onta Foreman’s Scary Injury Forces Cleveland Browns To Helicopter Him To Hospital).

The 26-year-old is expected to “be ready for the start of the regular season,” the statement continued. The Chargers are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, according to the NFL.

Herbert had his NFL debut in 2020 and has since been considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, according to the New York Post (NYP).

In the 2023 season, Herbert amassed 3,134 passing yards, seven interceptions, and 20 touchdowns, the NYP reported.

Herbert had started 62 straight games and hadn’t missed a single game until he injured his finger in Dec. 2023 in a game against the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL. He sat out the remaining four games of the season due to the injury, the NFL said.

The Chargers have three additional quarterbacks on their 90-person roster, the NFL noted. The three include 2023 seventh-round pick Max Duggan, 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick, and the undrafted rookie Casey Bauman.

The quarterbacks will move up the ranks throughout the Charger’s preseason which is set to start in a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 10, the NYP reported.

Herbert received a five-year contract from the Chargers worth $262.5 million prior to the 2023 season, according to The Post.