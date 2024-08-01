‘Dark Nights’: Kendall Jenner Admits To Loneliness And Mental Health Struggles

Kendall Jenner admitted she has faced mental health struggles and said her career took a serious toll on her well being.

She candidly expressed her feelings of isolation and loneliness on the Aug.1 episode of the “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain” podcast. The 28-year-old became emotional as she described her experience. Jenner explained her modeling job required long periods of time away from her loved ones and admitted she didn’t always handle that very well. “It is very lonely,” Jenner said. “I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time,” she said.

Jenner expressed gratitude for her blessings, but expressed that the challenges were very real for her.

“There’s been a lot of definite moments where I’m like ‘What is going on, is this all worth it?’” Jenner said on the podcast

“I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’ve had the toughest journey. I think I’ve been extremely fortunate,” she said. “But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get.”

She spoke about the toll that constant travel had on her life.

Jenner said it was hard on her when “something really crazy happens at home that I would love to be there for and I’m being told I can’t be.”

The model and reality television star said she tries to ground herself by “cleansing” her body in a shower or “submerging” herself in any type of water, noting that her Scorpio sign makes her crave the comforts that water brings. Long walks and disconnecting from the digital world have also proven to be modes of stress relief for Jenner.

She put things in perspective and found the positive in her experience. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Cancels Appearances, Checks Into Mental Health Center: REPORT)

“It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have. I probably would’ve never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job. I’ve met a lot of amazing people,” she said.