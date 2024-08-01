Videos Show Pro-Palestine Activists Commemorate Slain Hamas Leader In Times Square, Get Pepper Sprayed

Pro-Palestinian activists in New York City’s Times Square held up a portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and waved flags of the terrorist organization on Wednesday.

The activists’ objective was “to disrupt” a pro-Israel demonstration taking place “across the street,” Oliya Scootercaster, a journalist, tweeted alongside a video of the counterdemonstration. (RELATED: ‘More And More Violent’: Lawmakers Scared Pro-Palestinian Protesters Will Swarm Capitol For Netanyahu Speech)

NOW: Pro-palestine protesters waving Hamas flag and holding image of Ismail Haniyeh, one of Hamas political leader, killed yesterday. Other protesters holding signs with photo of leader of Hezbolah with missiles. Protesters gathered in Times Square to disrupt Pro-Israel event… pic.twitter.com/A3t3MOhjFq — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 31, 2024

The video shows an activist leading the crowd in chanting anti-Israel slogans and holding up the visage of Ismail Haniyeh who perished Wednesday in Tehran. The protesters can be seen holding aloft a Hamas flag and a flag of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassem Brigades. One protester is garbed in a Hezbollah bandana and is holding an image of Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“Protesters group is heavily crowded with people squashed together back to back behind large level of barricades, while demonstrating for LEBANON and Palestine,” Scootercaster noted in her tweet.

An incident appears to have broken out during the counterdemonstration when the group surrounded two pro-Israel individuals. The Israel supporters used pepper spray on the surrounding “group multiple times after liquid was thrown at them outside of Times Square IDF support rally,” Scootercaster tweeted.

NOW: Israel supporters surrounded by Pro-palestine Protesters PEPPER SPRAY the group multiple times after liquid was thrown at them outside of Times Square IDF support rally. Israel supporter who released the pepper spray was placed in custody. pic.twitter.com/2T4mecbKLD — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 1, 2024

“Get him, get him,” people in the crowd can be heard shouting. “We don’t want no Zionists here,” others in the group can be heard demanding. The video captures the moment when a masked man wearing a keffiyeh appears to spray some sort of liquid at the female pro-Israel rally goer.

The woman then appears to take out her pepper spray and spray the crowd. Someone appears to throw a water bottle at the woman in response as the two pro-Israel demonstrators attempt to move on. People from the crowd can be heard complaining to the police about the incident as the woman attempts to defend herself. The second individual who was surrounded can be heard agreeing with her. The video then shows police taking the woman out of immediate reach of the crowd and interviewing her while officers blocked the crowd.

Scootercaster related that a passerby’s child was pepper sprayed. A second video posted by the journalist shows a child being cared for and people entering an abulance.

A passerby family’s child got pepper sprayed as confrontation occurred between Pro-Israel and Pro-palestine protesters in Times Square. Protesters administered aid, blocking NYPD from approaching the family. Child was eventually taken away in an ambulance. https://t.co/l9bo4QPs5n pic.twitter.com/cgqskhyqJx — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 1, 2024

Multiple children were hit by the pepper spray discharge, CBS News reported, citing New York police.

Scootercaster later wrote that the “woman with pepper spray was not arrested.”

Correction, woman with pepper spray was not arrested. — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 1, 2024

Six people were arrested during the event, CBS News reported.