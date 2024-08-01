Accused Swindler Who Allegedly Stole From 9/11 Survivor And Widow Mom Indicted

A Massachusetts man has been indicted for allegedly swindling over $140,000 from a 9/11 survivor and her widowed mother, Nassau County officials announced Thursday.

Richard Yasnis, 43, is accused of posing as an investment broker to defraud the victims, who were seeking to invest funds received from 9/11 Victim Compensation, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. Yasnis allegedly convinced the victim, who developed medical issues from her work at, to invest her compensation in a bogus property renovation scheme and the stock market, promising substantial returns.

“Instead of helping these women to secure their futures, Yasnis allegedly stole more than $140,000 from them – funds that were drawn in part from one of the victim’s 9/11 compensation for her work at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks. We will never allow the brave men and women who fell ill after their incredible service and sacrifice in those dark days to be exploited by charlatans,” DA Donnelly said in a statement. (RELATED: Authorities Arrest Man For Allegedly Trying To Dupe Former Congressman Into Wiring Him $900,000)

The fraudulent activities took place between May and June 2023. Yasnis allegedly persuaded the survivor to hand over $48,800 on July 31, 2023, after learning she would receive compensation for her 9/11-related illnesses, the press release stated. He continued his scheme by convincing her to invest in. The victim provided Yasnis with $5,000 worth of jewelry and $88,000 in cash, the latter coming from her 77-year-old widowed mother’s life insurance policy.

Suspicions arose in Sept. 2023, prompting the family to demand receipts and the return of their money. Yasnis refused, leading to a police investigation that uncovered his lack of credentials. Authorities determined Yasnis was not a licensed investment broker, had no association with Cahill Financial Group, and FlexPort was a privately held company, according to the press release.

Yasnis, of Natick, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. He pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of seven and a half to 15 years in prison, the press release added.