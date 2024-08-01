US

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing Brooklyn Museum Director’s Home During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Authorities arrested a suspect involved in a hate crime linked to anti-Israel protests after allegedly vandalizing the home of the director of Brooklyn museum June 12, New York Post reported.

NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force arrested Taylor Pelton, 28, on charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime. Pelton is accused of participating in the June 12 attack on the Brooklyn Heights home of Anne Pasternak, the director of the Brooklyn Museum, who is Jewish, according to the New York Post.

Pelton was allegedly one of five masked vandals who threw red paint on Pasternak’s door and displayed a banner reading, “Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White-Supremacist Zionist.” Additionally, an inverted red triangle, a symbol previously used by Hamas to identify Israeli military targets, was spray-painted on the door, the outlet reported.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers line up in front of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the Adas Torah Orthodox Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles, June 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to this act, Pelton is accused of defacing another building on Douglass Street in Cobble Hill with red paint the same morning. She faces another charge of hate crime criminal mischief for this incident, New York Post reported. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Suspected Vandals Twerking On Cars, Allegedly Causing $25,000 In Damage To Local Business)

Authorities are also investigating whether this attack is connected to other similar acts of vandalism, including an incident at the German consulate at United Nations Plaza in Manhattan on the same day, according to the New York Post. No arrests have been made in that case. Investigators are exploring possible links between these incidents and other acts of vandalism across the city.

The Daily Caller has reached out to NYPD for more information but has yet to receive a response.