Joy Behar Interrupts Fellow Co-Host Who Claimed Trump Attempted To ‘Woo Black Voters’ At NABJ Event

“The View” co-host Joy Behar interrupted her fellow co-host Sara Haines on Thursday when she said Republican nominee Donald Trump attempted to “woo black voters” at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Trump attended the hostile 36-minute interview with moderators Rachel Scott of ABC News, Kadia Goba of Semafor and Harris Faulkner of Fox News on Wednesday, and faced questions over his past remarks on race and gender, particularly regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. Behar immediately interrupted Haines after she said that the GOP nominee was courting black voters at the event, instead arguing that Trump appeared to appeal to racist voters.

“He shows up to this black event wanting to woo black voters by saying the most offensive things,” Haines said.

“I don’t agree with that. I don’t agree that was his motive,” Behar interrupted.

Joy Behar interrupt her fellow co-host who said Trump went to NABJ to “woo black voters,” claimed Trump went to appeal to racists pic.twitter.com/mQ6hyXVY9L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2024

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg joked Trump believed he could “explain where the black jobs were,” referencing his remarks about the decrease in black and Hispanic unemployment during his presidency. The jobless rate among Hispanic Americans hit a record low of 3.9%, while African American unemployment reached its lowest ever rate of 5.5% in September 2019, while Trump was in office, according to CNBC.

Haines continued to argue that Trump’s appearance likely lost votes rather than gaining support. Behar said Trump attempted to “signal his base” to mobilize support among racist voters.

“My point is that he was really working for his base right now. That was to signal his base,” Behar said.

“No, he brags about—” Haines began, before Goldberg interrupted her. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Panel Claims Trump Is Returning To ‘Old Playbook Of Racism’ Because He Feels Himself Losing Election)

Behar further argued Trump is intimidated by black women interviewing him and is “petrified” of debating Vice President Kamala Harris. Co-host Sunny Hostin came to Haines’ defense, agreeing the former president attempted to gain support from black voters.

“The other thing is, I do think he was trying to woo black voters,” Hostin said. “Because he said—he lied at it—but he said ‘I’ve been the best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln. He also said … he claimed to have saved historically black colleges and universities, Obama did that and he just signed a continuation of the funding.”

Trump came under fire during the NABJ for saying he did not know Harris was a black woman, claiming she always identified as Indian in the past. The former president accused Scott of attacking him in a “horrible manner” as she questioned him on his previous remarks about former President Barack Obama, some black district attorneys and former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the beginning of the event.

The event caused a wave of outrage among black journalists and public figures, even causing Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah to step down as the NABJ co-chair just hours before the interview took place. Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, who served as the event’s third moderator, said on Thursday the media is using race to “divide” the country following the NABJ interview.

