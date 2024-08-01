Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said on Thursday that FBI agents investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump should ask the GOP nominee what he was told before he took the stage at the Pennsylvania rally.

Trump was slightly wounded in the July 13 assassination attempt that killed former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and left two other rally attendees seriously wounded. Gowdy said that Trump was both a witness and a victim, but he speculated that Trump might be asked a question pertaining to “oversight” when he sits down with the FBI for an interview about the shooting. (RELATED: Trump Announces Return To Butler For New Rally After Assassination Attempt)

“The issue here is there is no prosecution, you don’t prosecute a corpse,” Gowdy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “So, yeah, you will talk to him and he is the victim and a witness. What I’m really interested in is whether or not they ask him any oversight-related questions like, ‘By the way, Mr. Former President what did they tell you before you took the stage?’” There is no prosecution, so this law enforcement investigation is for what purpose? We need to know who, what, when, where, how and why. But there is no prosecution in the standard way we’re used to one. The guy’s[Thomas Crooks] dead.”

WATCH:

Trey Gowdy Tells Fox News Panel Which Question He Believes FBI Should Ask Trump pic.twitter.com/MwsW1R0zIV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2024

The Secret Service has come under fire for security lapses during the rally. Former Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following disastrous testimony before the House Oversight Committee during a July 22 hearing, while acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. was grilled during a Tuesday joint hearing by the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.(RELATED: Christopher Wray Reveals New Details About Gun Trump Shooter Used In Assassination Attempt)

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker outlined what she would be asking Trump during the victim interview and took a shot at FBI Director Christopher Wray for saying Trump might not have been injured by a bullet.

“I would be asking, what were you told before you entered the stage, what happened, what’s your recollection and what happened immediately after you left the stage. I think it is important to know,” Parker told MacCallum. “I agree with Trey, it’s not going to trial. For what we know, the FBI said there are no co-conspirators, so the suspect is dead. But what I think what it shows is President Trump, his willingness and his full cooperation with this investigation. Frankly his history with the FBI, I’d probably be inclined if I was in his shoes to say you can all go pound sand, but he is not.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.