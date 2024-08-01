Trump Campaign Raked In Nearly $140 Million In July

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday his campaign has raised nearly $140 million for July.

Within an fundraising update for the month of July, Trump’s campaign stated they’ve pulled in a total of $138.7 million, thus providing a cash on hand total of $327 million. The new numbers come after Trump was confirmed as the GOP’s presidential nominee at the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and notably after the failed assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Trump Campaign’s Simple Plan To Destroy Kamala Harris: Get Her Off-Script)

The Trump campaign’s fundraising announcement marks a significant uptick from June, in which they raised just under $112 million, according to Politico. Following the conviction of the former president by a Manhattan jury on May 30, Trump raised a total of $54.8 million within 24 hours after the verdict, according to an online post from the group. FEC filings in May revealed Trump outpaced Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in campaign fundraising. Trump and the Republican National Committee had brought in $141 during the month, compared to President Joe Biden’s then campaign and the Democratic National Committee bringing in only $85 million. Since Harris was endorsed by Biden after he ended his reelection bid on July 21, the vice president’s campaign has reportedly raked in an estimated $200 million, however, official numbers have not been filed yet, according to Politico. Before Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, his campaign had an estimated $240 million, according to Politico. Harris now reportedly controls some of those funds, which is estimated to be around $95 million by the end of June, the outlet reported. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

