Chilling Video Show Brothers Drenched In Blood Following NYC Stabbing

A video emerged showing two brothers walking down a Brooklyn street, drenched in blood, after being slashed late Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the brothers, aged 25 and 27, were suddenly attacked by two men, according to the New York Post. The younger brother sustained a cut on his head, while the older brother was slashed on the neck. The footage shared by FREEDOMNEWS TV shows the brothers, wearing backpacks, walking along the sidewalk.

Disturbing video shows 2 brothers walking down sidewalk drenched in blood…https://t.co/tfouU3Hdid — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) August 1, 2024

One brother’s face and a large part of his white T-shirt are soaked in blood, while the other has a trickle of blood running down one side of his face, as seen on the video. As they pass, a man standing nearby appears to ignore the scene, while a woman near the storefronts reacts in shock, placing her hand over her mouth. (RELATED: Man Urinating In Public Allegedly Slashes Throat Of Witness Who Told Him To Stop)

Both men were transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and are listed in stable condition. At the scene, a bloody shattered glass bottle and a pair of discarded sneakers were found, indicating the violence of the attack, according to the New York Post. As of Thursday, no arrests had been made, and the motive behind the slashing remains unclear. It is also not known whether the brothers knew their attackers.