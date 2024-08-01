Videos Show Destruction Caused By Storm That Left At Least 30 Dead

At least 30 people were killed Thursday in southeastern China as a storm unleashed destruction, as revealed by newly surfaced videos.

At least 30 people have died and 35 others are missing in southeastern China after days of heavy rains linked to Tropical Storm Gaemi, according to The Associated Press (AP). The death toll increased significantly from an earlier report of four deaths in villages within Zixing, a city in Hunan province. Additionally, a mudslide triggered by the same rains claimed 15 lives Sunday in another part of the province.

🇨🇳🌊🌧️ #Lluvias intensas generan #inundaciones y #deslaves en #China.

La temporada húmeda también afecta al oriente del país:

🏞️⛈️El caudal del río Yalu en #Dandong, provincia de #Liaoning y que colinda con #CoreaDelNorte, alcanzó los 33,000 metros cúbicos por segundo, generando… pic.twitter.com/FkPZbZNSkq — SkyAlert Storm (@SkyAlertStorm) July 31, 2024

The flow of the Yalu River in Dandong, Liaoning Province reached 33,000 cubic meters per second, setting a record in history! pic.twitter.com/R40mV25rAq — Jim (@yangyubin1998) July 31, 2024



Online videos show the typhoon‘s destruction. State media reported that by midday Thursday, the city’s eight hardest-hit townships largely regained essential services like roadways, electricity and communications, AP stated. (RELATED: At Least 15 Dead After Tornado-Causing Storms Hit Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who visited flood-hit villages in Zixing, called for exhaustive efforts to locate the missing as search and rescue operations continued, the outlet reported. The days of torrential rain were induced by Tropical Storm Gaemi, which made landfall in China at typhoon strength late last week, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

So far, a total of 48 deaths have been reported in Hunan province. Among them, the bodies of three individuals, believed to be victims of a mudslide, were discovered Monday in Chenzhou city, according to AP. Tropical Storm Gaemi also caused heavy rainfall in northeastern China and North Korea, leading to the swelling of the Yalu River, which separates the two countries. Significant flooding was reported in the Chinese border city of Dandong as well as on the North Korean side.