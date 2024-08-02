Aerosmith Retires From Touring Due To Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith issued a statement to social media, Friday, announcing their official retirement from touring as a result of Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

The legendary rockers canceled all remaining dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour. “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades,” the band wrote in their lengthy Instagram statement. “We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.”

“Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” they wrote. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”

The emotional message continued with a nod to those that have supported the band throughout their incredible career.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible,” they said. “A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

“Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours,” they added. “In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

They went on to inform devastated fans that had already purchased tickets for Aerosmith’s highly anticipated shows that they could be refunded for the expense.

“For those who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further you need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point of purchase for more details.” (RELATED: Steven Tyler’s Injury Is Worse Than Initially Suggested: REPORT)

This marks the end of an era for generations of fans across the globe, many of which have taken to social media to share their love and support for Tyler, wishing the rock icon love and support through his healing process.