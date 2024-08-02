‘Sorry! Need Money For Drugs’: Alleged Thief Leaves Note Behind For Shop Owner: REPORT

An alleged thief reportedly left behind a note for a California shop owner, apologizing for his actions.

Teriyaki Madness, a restaurant in San Fernando, California, was burglarized twice in one week, once on Tuesday and again on Thursday, according to KTLA. During one of the alleged robberies, the restaurant’s security cameras reportedly captured an intruder writing a note before fleeing the businesses.

The owners found the note the following day, the outlet reported “Sorry! Need money for drugs, won’t come back,” it reportedly read

The security footage obtained by KTLA appears to show the suspect crawling through a broken window and sneaking toward the restaurant’s cash register. The suspect then appears to grab a post-it note from the counter and write a note.

This incident follows a string of others in San Fernando, KTLA reported. Alleged thieves have ransacked at least seven local businesses, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Video Shows Thieves Hugging And High-Fiving After 24-Hour Heist Leaves Jewelry Store Empty)

A coffee shop next to the Teriyaki Madness restaurant was also broken into on Tuesday, the outlet reported. The alleged thief reportedly escaped with the cash register. Isaiah Rosario, the shop’s owner, told the outlet it only contained six dollars but will cost him roughly $1,000 to replace.

“This week has been an emotional rollercoaster,” Rosario told KTLA. “It just sucks. It just sucks.”

Officials are in the process of determining whether or not the same suspects are involved in the string of burglaries, according to the outlet. The unknown suspects face charges of grand theft, vandalism and burglary among others, the outlet reported.

The local business owners have reportedly set up a meeting Friday with the chief of the San Fernando Police Department to discuss the recent crime wave.