Democrats Hand Kamala Harris Presidential Nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to receive the Democratic Party’s nomination to be President, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday,” Harrison said, according to Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove.

Harris received the delegates through a virtual roll call process organized by the DNC, with virtually no primary voter approval. Voting began Thursday morning, but Harris’ nomination won’t be official until it ends at 6 p.m. Monday, NBC reported.

Harris‘ campaign says she’s received at least 2,350 of the 4700 delegate votes, giving her the simple majority required to secure the nomination, according to NBC. She is running unopposed after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be seeking the nomination. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Activists Are Trying To Keep Harris From Tapping Shapiro As Veep, Critics Claim Due To Anti-Semitism)

“I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting process is closed, but I’m happy to know we have enough delegates to secure the nomination,” Harris said on a call with supporters, where Harrison declared her the victor, according to NBC.

Democrats crafted the virtual roll call process before Biden dropped out in response to a ballot access deadline in Ohio that preceded their Aug. 19 convention, though Ohio has since moved the deadline after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called a special session.

Despite the virtual roll call serving as the official nomination, the Democrats will hold a “ceremonial and confirmatory” roll call more in line with the traditional nomination process during their upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to NBC.

Harris earns the nomination after President Biden dropped out with a July 21 tweet. Biden bowed out following an arduous post-debate month that saw numerous Biden allies and Democratic lawmakers call for his exit.

Some of Biden’s closest backers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of Obama world, reportedly placed massive pressure on the 81-year-old to step aside after his dismal debate performance.