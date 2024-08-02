‘Firestorm’: Philly Mayor May Have Just Accidentally Leaked Kamala Harris’ VP Pick

Philadelphia’s Mayor Cherelle Parker may have just leaked Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential pick as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro with a mistimed Friday tweet, according to Philly Mag’s Ernest Owens.

Parker tweeted out a campaign hype video for Harris and Shapiro with a caption that appears to indicate he will be her pick.

“Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting Kamala Harris for President and Josh Shapiro for VP!” Parker tweeted Friday afternoon.

The video concludes with a number of apparent Pennsylvanians saying “We’re getting behind Kamala Harris for President and Josh Shapiro for Vice President.”

While the tweet doesn’t directly say Shapiro is the VP pick, Parker’s office was reportedly not scheduled to tweet the video until Monday, after Harris is set to announce her Veep pick, according to Owens.

“Philly political sources have told me that a staffer connected with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team accidentally posted the video today,” Owens tweeted. “The video was scheduled for Monday…after VP Kamala Harris was expected to announce her pick. It’s Josh Shapiro, y’all.”

SCOOP: Philly political sources have told me that a staffer connected with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team accidentally posted the video today. The video was scheduled for Monday…after VP Kamala Harris was expected to announce her pick. It’s Josh Shapiro, y’all. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 2, 2024

Owens also reported that there’s a “firestorm” over the allegedly mistimed tweet.

I’m hearing there’s a “firestorm” right now. I guess that’s an understatement. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 2, 2024

Rumors have swirled for weeks over Harris’ Veepstakes, and though other contenders like Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have been in the mix, Shapiro has been a mainstay in VP conversations. (RELATED: ‘Worried With His Being Jewish’: Dem Voters Hesitant To Support Harris VP Contender Over His Faith)

He’s a heavy favorite to get the nod with bettors, as Oddstrader.com has him at -357 odds to be on the ticket with a 78 percent win probability.

Despite his seeming-favorite status, some on the far-left have objected to his selection over his positions on education and Israel. Some Democratic lawmakers cast objections to his candidacy as antisemitism, as Shapiro, who is Jewish, doesn’t have a starkly different stance on Israel as any of the other VP candidates, the lawmakers argue.