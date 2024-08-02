FLASHBACK: CNN Panel Debates Whether Harris Is ‘Black’ Or ‘African American’

Former CNN host Don Lemon and The Grio White House correspondent April Ryan engaged in a heated debate over whether then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is “black” or “African American” during a February 12, 2019, segment.

Former President Donald Trump has taken heat this week for saying Harris always identified as Indian until suddenly wanting “to be known as black” during a Wednesday interview with the National Association of Black Journalists. Lemon argued in 2019 that Harris is black but not African American as her paternal lineage comes from Jamaica, leading Ryan to heatedly declare that Harris may be both a black and African American woman.

“She is a black woman!” Ryan said. “Her father is black man from Jamaica.”

“Okay, I agree with that,” Lemon said. “But is she African American? No, no, no, no, no. But is she African American? That is a difference. There is nothing wrong with that. No one is trying to take anything away from her. I think you’re falling into a trap of that. All she had to do was say I’m black, I’m not African American. That’s it.”

Ryan argued Harris could have African lineage since many Africans landed on Jamaica and other islands in the Caribbean.

“Jamaica is not America,” Lemon interjected.

“But she is a black woman. She was born here,” Ryan said.

Lemon then accused Ryan of changing the subject to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who was born in Canada with U.S. birthright citizenship to a Cuban father. Ryan attempted to argue it is “hypocrisy.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Repeatedly Lied To America About Biden’s Cognitive Decline)

Harris attempted to dismiss reports that she is not African American during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on February 11, 2019. One host cited a meme saying Harris is “not African American” because her parents were from Jamaica and India, and she spent her high school years in Canada.

“I think they don’t understand who black people are,” Harris replied. “I’m not going to spend my time trying to educate people about who black people are. Because right now, frankly, I’m focused on, for example, an initiative that I have that is called the ‘LIFT Act’ that is about lifting folks out of poverty,” Harris said.

“I’m black, and I’m proud of being black,” Harris further said. “I was born black. I will die black … and I’m not going to make excuses for anybody because they don’t understand.”

Harris’ official White House biography touts her being the “first Black American” and the “first South Asian American” to serve as vice president.

