Harris Campaign Hauls In $310 Million For July

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign announced Friday that it brought in $310 million for the month of July, according to multiple reports.

The new numbers for the vice president come after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris as the party’s new presumptive nominee. In addition to the over $300 million for the month, the campaign and other affiliated committees have $377 million in cash on hand, according to Politico.

Additionally, the campaign announced raising over $1 billion for the group with just roughly 90 days to go till voters hit the polls, Politico reported. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Raked In Nearly $140 Million In July)

“This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told Politico. “The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November.”

On July 23, Harris received more than 3,000 delegates as a flood of fellow lawmakers, donors and other political figures rallied to support her.

Harris received a majority of the delegates support on Friday as she secured enough votes during a “virtual roll call” as well as delegates using electronic ballots within their homes, according to The Associated Press. While the amount of delegates Harris received has not been confirmed, she is expected to officially become the Democratic presidential nominee during the party’s convention in mid August, the outlet reported.

The Harris campaign’s announcement comes a day after former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced their July numbers, hitting a total of $138.7 million and a total cash on hand of $327 million.

Over the last couple of weeks Harris’ team has been holding various Zoom fundraising events, notably catering to specific demographics, such as “White Dudes For Harris” and “Black Women for Harris.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

