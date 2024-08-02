Rep Jamaal Bowman Endorses All Likely Harris Running Mate Contenders Besides Josh Shapiro

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman took to social media Friday to announce his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ potential running mates, endorsing all likely contenders except Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

After Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer withdrew her name from consideration, anti-Israel Squad member Bowman posted on Twitter to voice his support for Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Since @gretchenwhitmer has taken herself out of consideration, I believe that @Tim_Walz or @AndyBeshearKY would make excellent running mates for VP Harris. Both are dedicated public servants who prioritize jobs, childcare, and public schools, which is exactly what we need. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 2, 2024

Following his post, Bowman faced significant backlash for excluding Shapiro, with many commenters accusing him of anti-Semitism. (RELATED: Dem Leaders Back ‘Squad’ Member One Week After Major Blow To Group)

We know. We know. Anyone but the Jew. Bye bye, Jamaal. 👋 — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) August 2, 2024

As long as it’s not the Jew, right Jamaal? — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 2, 2024

Your antisemitism cost you your seat and yet here you are doubling down and undercutting Shapiro because he’s Jewish! You are truly a reprehensible human being! 🤮🤮🤮🤮 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) August 2, 2024

Bowman faced primary loss June 2024 to moderate challenger George Latimer, NBC News reported. The race, amid the controversial war in Gaza, highlighted deep rifts within the Democratic Party. The contest between Bowman and Latimer became the most expensive House primary in history, with ad spending topping $25 million, data from AdImpact shows.