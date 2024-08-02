Woman Caught On Video Allegedly Pepper Spraying NYC Uber Driver

A video captured a woman allegedly attacking an Uber driver with a pepper spray late Tuesday night in Manhattan, New York Post reported.

Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, allegedly attacked her Uber driver with pepper spray. The video, which has spread across social media platforms including Reddit, Instagram and YouTube, depicts Guilbeault in the back seat of the vehicle. As the 45-year-old driver was engaged in a phone conversation, she leaned forward and allegedly sprayed him directly in the face.

NEW: Woman suddenly sprayed pepper spray in the eyes of her 45-year-old Uber driver while riding in the back seat with another woman in Manhattan The driver was on the phone when Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, attacked him Guilbeault was arrested and charged with third-degree… pic.twitter.com/fVWj5jG80S — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) August 2, 2024

The driver’s attempts to defend himself were thwarted as Guilbeault held down his arm, despite her companion’s repeated cries of “Jen, Jen, Jen!” After a struggle, the driver managed to exit the vehicle, prompting further outcry from Guilbeault’s friend, who exclaimed, “Jen, what the f–k! What did you do?” The video ends as the two women prepare to leave the scene, with Guilbeault’s friend urging her to gather her belongings.

Despite the assault, the driver declined medical treatment for discomfort in his eye. Guilbeault was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, New York Post reported. She was subsequently released with a desk appearance ticket, requiring her to face the charges at a later court date. Authorities noted that Guilbeault has no prior arrests. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Kidnapped By Fake Uber Driver Rescued After Slipping Note To Stranger At Gas Station)

The motive behind the attack remains unknown. Following the incident, Uber has permanently banned Guilbeault from its platform. An Uber spokesperson condemned the violence. “The rider’s actions shown in the video are deplorable. Violence is not tolerated, and the rider has been banned from the Uber platform. We will support police in their investigation however we can,” the Uber spokesperson said in a statement, according to the New York Post.