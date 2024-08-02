Biden Reportedly Demands Israel Stop Killing Terrorists

President Joe Biden and top aides expressed their frustration over Israel killing Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Axios reported Friday, citing two U.S. officials.

The officials alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kept Biden in the dark about these plans to take out these terrorists, the outlet reported. The aides also suggested that the President feels these moves undermine his attempts to achieve a ceasefire deal.

President Biden privately demanded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stop escalating tensions in the region and move immediately toward a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal in a “tough” call on Thursday. https://t.co/FTFxeRFcj0 — Axios (@axios) August 2, 2024

Biden, in a private “tough” call with Netanyahu, demanded an end to the escalation and a move toward a ceasefire deal that would free the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza, Axios reported. Biden warned the Israeli prime minister if he continued to escalate that he should not rely on the United States “to bail him out”, an official told the outlet.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Biden that he appreciates the American support, and as Prime Minister of Israel he acts solely according to the security needs of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement to Axios. (RELATED: Biden White House Distances Itself From Plea Deals With 9/11 Terrorists)

“The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” The White House readout from Thursday about the call with Israel said. “Together with this commitment to Israel’s defense, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also on the call, the readout noted.

Biden said that Haniyeh’s death “doesn’t help” ceasefire talks and that he was “very concerned” about rising Middle Eastern tensions, the BBC reported. “We have the basis for a ceasefire. He [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] should move on it and they [Hamas] should move on it now,” Biden said.