Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first unscripted comment Thursday night, and it was as weird and meaningless as you’d expect.

Your head may sink into your hands. You may rub your brow while clenching your eyes, the voice inside your head saying: “How did we end up like this?” All of these are completely normal reactions to listening to Harris go unscripted for the first time since telling everyone she’s the presidential nominee now.

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy,” Harris told reporters while standing next to President Joe Biden.

I think what she’s trying to say is “Biden likes diplomacy and that means he has good character.” But instead she just sounds like she’s seven pints of lager deep and probably smoked something weird outside with the lads.

Kamala’s First Unscripted Comment Since Becoming Nominee Is Unmitigated Word Salad pic.twitter.com/rbvI3Y1NOU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 2, 2024

Harris’ inability to sound like a normal person when she goes off script poses a pretty big threat to everyone living under what could be her presidential leadership. Do you think any foreign leaders are going to respect a woman who sounds like she can’t read but listens to grown-ups talk and just repeats what they say? No. (RELATED: Kamala’s Painful Attempt To Tie Herself To Summer’s Biggest Pop Star)

This isn’t about liking or disliking someone’s character. This is about security. America cannot survive without our international relations. Almost all of our food, clothes, medicine and goods depend on fluid and affordable trade. Do you really think Harris, who’s running based on a party insider vote with virtually no primary voter approval, has the communication skills to ensure the stability and sustainability of those processes?

Watch the clip above again and then answer.

