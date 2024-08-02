Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center Locker Sells for $2.9 Million

Sotheby’s sold Kobe Bryant’s personal locker from the Staples Center for a record-breaking $2.9 million, Aug.2.

The historic sale makes this the most valuable sports locker to ever sell at auction and marks the third highest price paid for Bryant memorabilia at auction, according to a statement issued by Sotheby’s to the Daily Caller. The locker was listed at $750,000 and was pursued by four bidders over the course of a 20-minute bidding battle. The purchaser’s name has not been publicly released.

The legendary NBA star’s locker was sold with photograph documentation that spanned over the 2003-2004 season, according to Sothebys.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectables spoke about the significance of the sale in relation to the impact Bryant had on the world of sports.

“Kobe Bryant’s locker is not merely a piece of memorabilia but a profound relic from one of basketball’s most iconic figures,” Wachter said. “Today’s price highlights not only Kobe’s enduring legacy but also the exceptional nature of this unique item.”

The sale of this treasured piece of NBA history was made even more special by the story behind how it was procured. A maintenance worker with a keen eye recognized the importance of the locker during the renovation of the Staples Center in 2018 and ensured it wasn’t destroyed. The worker sold the locker to an American collector as a private sale and it was reunited with his original locker nameplate, according to Sothebys.

The locker that Bryant used during his illustrious tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers was then posted with Sothebys.

“This locker was Kobe’s sanctuary amidst triumphs and challenges, a witness to the highs and lows of a storied career. Every achievement and hardship left its mark within these walls. Its appearance now at auction symbolizes a rare opportunity to own a unique piece of Kobe’s legacy,” Wachter said. (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Makes History With The ‘Most Valuable Modern Watch Sold’)

Bryant’s legacy of philanthropy was highlighted with this sale, as a portion of the proceeds have been directed to The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation.