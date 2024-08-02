‘I Could Not Breathe’: Pregnant Reality TV Star Lala Kent Shares ‘Terrifying’ Medical Emergency

Lala Kent, best known for her role on “The Vanderpump Rules,” shared the terrifying health issue she faced during her pregnancy.

The 33-year old reality television star said she was having a party at her house when things took a sudden turn. “I walked this little kid up the stairs to show him the playroom and all of a sudden my arms and legs went numb, and I could not breathe,” she recalled on the July 24 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. She became emotional as she relived the experience. “And I was trying to yell for my mom, but again, I was really struggling, and I was very, very concerned,” Kent said.

Kent said she was eventually able to get her mother’s attention and her mom quickly got her obstetrician on the phone. She said she repositioned herself “in a different way,” which instantly relieved her symptoms. “All of a sudden I could breathe,” she said.

She went on to describe how the scary ordeal unfolded.

“[My obstetrician] asked me, ‘Is [the] baby moving?’ She was definitely active,” Kent said. “I said [to the doctor], ‘She hasn’t stopped moving. And he was like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m less concerned now … she could be positioned weird.'”

Kent said the doctor advised that she “start staying off” her feet and gave her firm instructions not to “overdo it during the day,” which Kent admitted was something she realized she had to consciously improve on.

She described the ordeal as being “really terrifying,” and added, “I felt this overwhelming amount of guilt because I’ve been complaining a lot about my [body] aching and just wanting it to be done.”

Kent said she has been doing “okay” since the health scare, but admitted she continues to feel a bit winded when she takes part in physical activities such as walking from her car to a building or “walking up stairs.” (RELATED: Cardi B Announces Pregnancy As She Files For Divorce From Offset)

Kent has a 3-year-old daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett. This is her second pregnancy.