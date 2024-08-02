Motorist Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Head While Driving: REPORT

A motorist was reportedly hospitalized Friday morning after being shot in the head while driving in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The report of an assault with a deadly weapon came in shortly after midnight on Friday in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesperson confirmed to KTLA. The driver remains in critical condition.

Responding officers found a Hispanic man in his 50s at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head, the outlet reported. The name of the victim has not been released.

Once the victim was shot, he crashed into two parked vehicles nearby, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Rapper Stunna Girl Says She Was Shot In The Chest, Posts Video Of Gruesome Wounds).

Officials are unclear on a possible motive behind the shooting and have no description of a possible suspect or suspected vehicle as of Friday morning, KTLA reported.

OVERNIGHT: Motorist shot in head while driving in Los Angeles https://t.co/Sp09x6k4vY pic.twitter.com/dXV1HAyWPe — KTLA (@KTLA) August 2, 2024

On July 25, officials say they discovered a man shot in the head, “half-hanging” out of a U-Haul van in Queens, New York, the New York Post (NYP) reported, citing law enforcement sources. Shots reportedly rang out overnight in front of a Queens home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYP noted. The U-Haul van was also reportedly found full of marijuana.

A similar incident unfolded in Los Angeles back in April, according to a KTLA report. A man was found abandoned in the back of a U-Haul truck with a gunshot wound to the head, the outlet reported.

Local residents alerted authorities to the scene as the truck was disrupting nearby traffic. A U-Haul employee was deployed to the scene where they discovered what appeared to be a human body wrapped up in a tarp inside the truck, the LAPD said, KTLA reported.

The man was later identified as Henry Jernigan, the local medical examiner said, according to ABC7. He was reportedly a convicted felon.